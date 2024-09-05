Buying booze more 'convenient' across Ontario, but that convenience comes with a price

A big change took place Thursday on how beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are sold across the province, allowing corner stores and gas stations to stock alcohol.

The change gives Ontarians more options on when and where they can buy alcohol, but it could come at a steeper price.

Alex Zapaticky lives within walking distance of the Slater Street Market in downtown Ottawa. He says, "I come here everyday. I heard about the beer and wine, so I was checking to see where it was and how it was displayed."

However, the Slater Street Market may not be Zapaticky first choice on where to by booze.

"(It) depends on the price but also it might be because it's another option and it's closer to home."

The convenience may also cost consumers more.

Cans of beer at corner stores and gas stations are retailing anywhere from 10 to 70 cents more than The Beer Store or LCBO, and bottles of wine are ranging from $1 to 5 more than the LCBO.

LCBO price Slater Street Market price Coors Original 473ml can $3.15 $3.99 Michelob Ultra 473ml can $3.30 $3.99 Open Cab 2 Merlot VQA 750ml bottle $13.95 $16.99 Jackson-Triggs Reserve Merlot 750ml bottle $14.95 $19.99

The new retail outlets can sell alcoholic beverages from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, including holidays, while most LCBO and Beer Stores in Ottawa are only open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays, and reduced hours on Sundays.

Some retail experts say with so many stores on the list, shoppers might not find what they're looking for right away. The Slater Street Market has space on its shelves and in its fridges for more products that haven't arrived yet. The owner, Peter Aboud, says, "Our suppliers are the LCBO itself and The Beer Store, so right now we're trying to coordinate between picking up our deliveries from specific Beer Stores, so it's been a little challenging, but it's to be expected."

He also says he's planning to expand on the brands of alcohol his store will sell by supporting local breweries.

For now, he's waiting on how customers respond to the products currently available at his store in the city.

"It's too early to tell, but I think it's a good thing just to make it more convenient for people. The closest Beer Store is quite a walk, and this is downtown, so a lot of people don't have cars. The LCBO is far, so it's convenient."