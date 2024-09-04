A look at this year's Minto Dream Home as part of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery

The 2024 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery kicks off on Wednesday, featuring more than $5 million dollars in prizes.

The $3.3 million grand prize is the Minto Dream Home, called the Oasis, located in the Manotick neighbourhood of Mahogany.

According to the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery website, the 5,000 sq. ft. home includes three bedrooms and a third-floor loft, and the home features large windows "bathing the interior in natural light and offering stunning views of the private backyard."

The 2024 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery kicked off on Wednesday. The $3.3 million grand prize is the Minto Dream Home, featuring the three-bedroom Oasis home in Manotick. (Dream of a Lifetime Lottery virtual tour/website)

"The design collaboration between Minto Communities and Minto's Karen van der Velden and Tanner Vine Interiors created the Oasis – a contemporary sanctuary inspired by the Belgian model farmhouse style," says the Dream of a Lifetime Lottery website. "There are spaces for the whole family to gather as well as options to enjoy private moments."

The home also includes an indoor golf simulator and a wellness spa.

A look at the kitchen in the 2024 Minto Dream Home as part of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery. The $3.3 million grand prize features the Oasis home in Manotick, with three bedrooms and a third-floor loft. (Dream of a Lifetime Lottery virtual tour/website)

The grand prize also includes a 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB 300, $100,000 cash, 50 gas cards of $100 from W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd., a $5,000 Farm Boy gift card and more.

You can tour the Minto Dream Home Tuesday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 13. The Dream Home is located at 845 Companion Cres. in Manotick.

This year's Dream of a Lifetime Lottery also features a 50/50 draw. Last year's winner won over $1.2 million. The Early Bird Prizes includes two tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan at the Canadian Tire Centre plus $50,000, and $250,000 cash plus 5,500 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery bonus tickets.

A look at the first floor in the 2024 Minto Dream Home as part of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery. The $3.3 million grand prize features the three bedroom Oasis home in Manotick. (Dream of a Lifetime Lottery virtual tour/website)

The main bedroom in the 2024 Minto Dream Home as part of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery. The $3.3 million grand prize features the three bedroom Oasis home in Manotick. (Dream of a Lifetime Lottery virtual tour/website)

There are 8,297 prizes to be won in the 2024 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery.

The deadlines for ticket sales are:

First deadline – Roads, Rivers and Riches prize: Friday, Sept. 20

Second deadline – Seinfeld and Gaffigan: Friday, Oct. 25

Early Bird – Friday, Nov. 15

Final deadline: Friday, Dec. 13.

A look at the loft on the top floor of the 2024 Minto Dream Home as part of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery. The $3.3 million grand prize features the three bedroom Oasis home in Manotick. (Dream of a Lifetime Lottery virtual tour/website)

CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery tickets are $100 each or three for $250. Tickets can be ordered online at www.dreamofalifetime.ca.

The CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery supports patient care and research at CHEO, the CHEO Research Institute and Roger Neilson Children's Hospice.

“Every ticket purchased in the Dream of a Lifetime Lottery means more support for the children and families in our community,” Steve Read, CHEO Foundation president and CEO, said in a statement.

“We deeply appreciate the numerous partners who have generously contributed to the show-stopping Minto Dream Home and the list of incredible prizes. Kids are facing more complex health issues than ever before, and by taking part in this year’s lottery, you are helping CHEO support the children, youth and families of today and tomorrow.”