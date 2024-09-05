Snowbirds, Red Arrows bring smiles to CHEO students

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows visited kindergarten students at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) on Thursday.

The aerobatic teams were in Ottawa after performing a flypast over the capital region on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Gatineau Airshow. The Snowbirds and Red Arrows visited classrooms at the hospital, handing out gifts and helping children make paper airplanes.

“They gave me this airplane to make,” said student Cecilia.

Capt. Scott Boyd, a Snowbird pilot, said visiting children in hospitals is one of the most important parts of the job.

"We put planes in the sky, so that we can have something to connect with the Canadian public and getting a chance to come to hospitals, especially children's hospitals. It's just an awesome part of the job," Boyd said.

The Snowbirds were joined by the Red Arrows for a flypast over the capital region Wednesday afternoon.

“For us, bringing the Red Arrows, our Royal Air Force friends along with us was an added bonus to be able to show them that it's not only in Canada that we try to pursue excellence. It's also around the world.," said Captain Philip Rochon, Snowbirds Public Affairs Officer.

Wing Cmdr. Adam Collins, who commands the Red Arrows, said visits like these are special.

"It's always great to come and see young people, or people of all ages, to be honest," said Collins. "But especially today, seeing young people in hospital, being able to talk to them about why we're here, bring them some books to read, paper airplanes to make."

The visit is also special for CHEO staff who say days like this mean a lot to the kids.

“It’s really important for them to experience things that are outside of their normal day to day,” said CHEO teacher Carolyn Johnston. “Things that really excite us as well, too, as adults. So, for them to learn about Canadian icons, about pilots, about planes that can do tricks, it's just really cool.”

"This just put such a big smile on their face and brings spirit and joy to the hospital. And for that, we're very grateful," said CHEO CEO Alex Munter.

As for these children, it was a visit they won’t soon forget.

"And it's fun flying airplanes, too," said Cecilia.