Ottawa man wins Maniwaki, Que. radio station's 'Catch the Ace' $3.8 million jackpot

An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que.

Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.

On Thursday, the final card was pulled from the deck.

CHGA 97.3 says Tony Snow of Ottawa won the grand prize, which is $3.8 million.

Each week, tickets have been sold for the 'Catch the Ace' draw, with 35 per cent of ticket sales supporting more than 50 organizations in the Gatineau Valley region.

Officials with CHGA 97.3 say $4 million has been raised for organizations and charities across the Maniwaki region.