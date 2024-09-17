Police seize 2 kilograms of suspected cocaine in Brockville, Ont. investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have seized $575,000 worth of drugs as part of a drug trafficking investigation in the Brockville area, including two kilograms of suspected cocaine.

Police say the OPP Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team and Brockville Police launched an investigation in July into drug trafficking in the area.

On Sept. 5, police executed a search warrant and arrested two people.

Police say officers seized approximately two kilograms of suspected cocaine, approximately two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 900 grams of suspected psilocybin, approximately 160 grams of suspected fentanyl and $19,000 cash.

Two Brockville residents are facing charges.