Police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Keisha Larabie was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Hawthorne Park area. Her family is concerned for her safety.

Keisha is described as 5-foot-4 (163cm) in height, with an average build andshort black hair. She was last seen wearing a plaid dark green skirt, a camo grey hoodie and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Keisha is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.