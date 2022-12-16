Perth, Ont. high school teacher charged with sexual interference

A teacher at a Catholic high school in Perth, Ont. is facing six counts of sexual interference following a six-month investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police announced Thursday that David Giroux, 59, of Drummond-North Elmsley Township has been charged with sexual offences, and will appear in court on Jan. 16, 2023.

Police provided no other details about the investigation.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario director of education Laurie Corrigan said Giroux was a teacher at St. John Catholic High School, and the charge of sexual interference is connected to an allegation brought forward to the school in June.

Corrigan says on April 28, an allegation was made by a group of students to a local recreational group about "inappropriate behaviour" by a teacher at the school. The group contacted police, who then contacted the school.

"The teacher was immediately removed from the school and as of April 29 has not returned," Corrigan said, adding the police investigation concluded "no criminal wrongdoing" had taken place.

"On June 9, 2022, an allegation involving the same teacher was brought forward to the school. This allegation was immediately reported by the principal to both the police and Family and Children's Services of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville," Corrigan said.

"Today, these investigations have brought forward a criminal charge of sexual interference."

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says school councillors are available for students to speak with.

"The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario is deeply concerned about the victim and the impact this situation has on our students, families, and school community," Corrigan said.

The board says the accused is not the same David Giroux who served as superintendent of education with the Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic District School Board.

Another teacher at St. John Catholic High School pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation last year. Jeff Peters was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.