Rain returns to Ottawa Tuesday after record-breaking rainfall

Showers and a risk of a thunderstorm will return Tuesday after Ottawa saw a record-breaking amount of rain on Monday.

Tornado watches and warnings lingered across eastern Ontario for most of the day on Monday. Periods of torrential rain and wind amounted to 38.7 mm of rain recorded at the Ottawa airport, shattering a one-day rain record set on the same day in 1981.

Downtown Ottawa saw 29.5 mm, while Moose Creek (near Cornwall) recorded 40.9 mm of rain.

The last record recorded on May 27, 1981, saw 17.8 mm of rainfall in Ottawa.

The fire department in Rigaud, Que. is investigating after a tornado touched down in the municipality near the Ontario border that caused damage to multiple homes. Tornado warnings were seen in Prescott-Russell and in the Mont-Tremblant area, but there were no reported funnel clouds touching down.

All weather watches ended in the region just before 7 p.m.

Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday calls for rain, but a likely improvement from Monday.

There will be clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. A few showers are likely to begin near noon and there is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening.

The rest of the week shows clearer conditions with temperatures remaining around 20 C.

Wednesday's forecast calls for mainly sunny skies with a high of 19 C.

Thursday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 20 C.

The weekend forecast shows mostly clear skies.