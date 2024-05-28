OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Is eastern Ontario a new tornado alley?

    Debris fills the street following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Debris fills the street following a tornado in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Share

    Environment Canada’s senior climatologist says Ottawa has seen an increase in frequency when it comes to tornadoes and violent wind events over the last six years.

    But is David Phillips ready to call our region a new “tornado alley?” CFRA’s Kristy Cameron gets his expert opinion on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News