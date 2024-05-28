Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River

A man has died after being rescued from the Ottawa River in Ottawa’s west end.

Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.

“The individual was transported to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition,” Ottawa police said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. “They have since been pronounced deceased.”

Ottawa police continue to investigate.

The incident happened in the same area of the Ottawa River where a boat capsized in the Deschenes Rapids last week. A boat remains tied up in the area.

WIth files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington