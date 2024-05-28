OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River

    Firefighters rescuing a man from the water near Britannia Beach on May 28, 2024. The man was later pronounced dead. (Ottawa Fire Services) Firefighters rescuing a man from the water near Britannia Beach on May 28, 2024. The man was later pronounced dead. (Ottawa Fire Services)
    Share

    A man has died after being rescued from the Ottawa River in Ottawa’s west end.

    Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.

    “The individual was transported to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition,” Ottawa police said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. “They have since been pronounced deceased.”

    Ottawa police continue to investigate.

    The incident happened in the same area of the Ottawa River where a boat capsized in the Deschenes Rapids last week. A boat remains tied up in the area.

     
    WIth files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News