    • Jason Isbell, Greta Van Fleet, Rise Against to headline 2024 CityFolk lineup

    Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet performs on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet performs on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
    Organizers of the 2024 CityFolk festival have announced this year's lineup.

    Headline acts include Greta Van Fleet, Rise Against, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, The Beaches, and Milky Chance.

    "We cast a wide net with this year's program," said CityFolk executive and artistic director Mark Monahan. "In recent years, we've noticed the CityFolk audience has been made up of a more inclusive demographic. With that in mind, we've aimed for a diverse and varied lineup for 2024—an intentionally curated approach, with broad appeal in mind."

    Local acts include Amanda Lowe Warnakulasuriya, Jamie Fine, Alanna Sterling, Alymr Jules, and Sonia G.

    CityFolk will be staged on The Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa, from Wednesday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 15. The site is fully licensed.

    There will be a one-day presale Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The full on-sale date is Thursday at 10 a.m.

    Tickets can be purchased at cityfolk.frontgatetickets.com

    Full Lineup

    Sept. 11 - The Beaches; Paul Kelly; Päter

    Sept. 12 - Greta Van Fleet; Crown Lands; Fred Eaglesmith; Jacob River Milnes; Tennessee Cree

    Sept. 13 - Rise Against; Explosions In The Sky; Cat Power Sings Dylan ‘66; Soen; Kellie Loder; Amanda Lowe Warnakulasuriya; Cinno

    Sept. 14 - Milky Chance; Half Moon Run; Jamie Fine; Katie Tupper; Alanna Sterling; Alymr Jules; John Muirhead

    Sept. 15 - Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit; Maren Morris; Alejandro Escovedo; Billianne; Sonia G.

