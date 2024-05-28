Debit card payments now available on OC Transpo

You can now tap and board OC Transpo buses and trains with your debit card.

Less than a year after allowing riders to pay with the credit cards, OC Transpo says riders can begin using debit cards at all fare gates at stations and readers on buses as of Tuesday.

OC Transpo says riders should tap their cards or mobile wallets and not their physical wallets to avoid accidental charges.

All customers will be charged the base adult fare of $3.80 and can transfer between buses and trains. OC Transpo has daily and monthly fare capping, meaning you will never be charged for more than a day pass ($11.75) or an adult monthly pass ($128.75).

While debit is accepted on Para Transpo minibuses, it cannot be used to transfer to and from buses and trains, as the fare readers are different than buses and trains.

"Millions of people use Interac Debit cards every day. Some people may not have a credit card, and casual riders may not have a Presto card. Adding Interac Debit provides our residents with a convenient choice for everyday purchases like riding OC Transpo," said Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe in a news release.

Those who qualify for a discounted fare should continue to use other methods of payment, as there is no option to get a fare reduction with credit or debit cards. Riders can continue to use Presto cards.

OC Transpo introduced "O-Payment" in September 2023, allowing riders to use Visa or Mastercard, along with mobile wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Wallet. Testing to allow payment with debit cards had been ongoing for several months.

Debit is not accepted for transfers onto Societé de Transport de l’Outaouais (STO) buses.