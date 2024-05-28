Ottawa firefighters, police bring down protesters from Hwy. 417 signs, causing delays

A group of protesters caused serious delays on Highway 417 and forced the closure of an off-ramp in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services says on social media that crews were called to Highway 417 and Woodroffe Avenue after two activists climbed gantries above the eastbound and westbound sections of the road.

The westbound off-ramp was briefly closed as police and firefighters brought the protesters down. The ramp was reopened by 10 a.m.

Ottawa fire said in an update at 10:30 a.m. that a third protester was safely brought down from a gantry at the westbound Pinecrest Road exit.

The protesters were seen holding signs for the group Last Generation Canada, who are calling for the creation of a national firefighting agency to fight growing forest fires.

The group has conducted shutdowns of other key bridges and intersections throughout Ottawa. The group is also known to splash paint on artwork inside museums and on buildings to call attention to climate change.

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed three people were arrested after Tuesday's demonstration.

Heavy traffic was seen on Highway 417 for approximately two hours and has since cleared.