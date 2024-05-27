Province nixes Ottawa paramedic plan to use taxis for some calls

Ottawa paramedics will not be calling on taxis to help transport some non-urgent patients, as the service had initially planned.

Paramedic Chief Pierre Poirier said in a memo Monday afternoon that the Ontario Ministry of Health did not approve a pilot project that would see some low acuity patients put in taxis to take them to alternate destinations that are "best suited for meeting their immediate and individual health-care needs."

The pilot project was originally slated to begin Nov. 1, 2023, but Poirier said the proposal to the ministry was not approved in time to meet that launch date. Now, he says, the plan has been rejected completely.

"The Ottawa Paramedic Service has now received confirmation that the Ministry of Health has denied the request to permit a paramedic to offer a taxi service to a patient," Poirier wrote. "Specifically, they did not approve the use of 9-1-1 paramedics to coordinate alternate transportation options to the emergency department/hospital, including taxi services."

The goal of the project was to mitigate the effects of offload delay on paramedics and reduce the occurrence of level zero events – where there is no ambulance available to take an immediate call, something that has been happening hundreds of times every year.

Poirier said despite the setback, the use of taxis is still on the table.

"I can confirm that staff continue to explore other options, including the use of community paramedics, to provide care and appropriate transportation (including the use of a taxi) of patients to the hospital," his memo said.

A letter from Assistant Deputy Minister Susan Picarello to Poirier said the ministry would continue to work with the Ottawa Paramedic Service on developing a new patient care model and requested Poirier collaborate with both the Ottawa Central Ambulance Communication Centre and the Central East Field Office.

"Ottawa Paramedic Service should continue to work with the Regional Paramedic Program for Eastern Ontario and all other relevant partners in the development and implementation of this model, including any necessary medical directives and protocols related to the patient care model," the letter said, before stating the ministry does not approve the use of 9-1-1 paramedics to coordinate alternate transportation options to the emergency department or hospital, including the use of taxi services.

"The ministry will continue to work with your service during the implementation and monitor the project through your report backs as indicated in the Patient Care Model Evaluation Framework," the letter said.