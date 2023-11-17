OTTAWA
    • Person found dead inside tent at Kingston, Ont. park

    A Kingston police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. A Kingston police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

    Police say a person was found dead in a tent at a Kington, Ont. park on Thursday evening, the third death in the region this month.

    Kingston Police say officers responded to the area of Belle Park at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 in response to reports of a deceased individual.

    On arrival, officers say they found a person who had died inside a tent.

    This is the third death of a person experiencing homelessness in the region in the last week and the third in Ontario.

    A Gatineau man was found dead at a homeless encampment on Thursday and a 67-year-old woman died in an encampment in Cornwall on Nov. 5.

    An asylum seeker was also found dead camped outside of a Peel Region shelter on Tuesday night.

    Detectives from the Kingston Police Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation from the Patrol Division.

    Police continue to work in cooperation with the Coroner’s Office. There is no risk to public safety.

