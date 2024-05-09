OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police seize $30,000 in cash, loaded handgun at Ottawa-area home

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers seized $30,000 in cash and a loaded handgun during an investigation at a Stittsville home. (OPP/release) Ontario Provincial Police say officers seized $30,000 in cash and a loaded handgun during an investigation at a Stittsville home. (OPP/release)
    Share

    A 21-year-old Stittsville resident is facing charges after police seized $30,000 in Canadian currency, a loaded 9mm handgun and several government identifications believed to be forged, according to police.

    The Ontario Provincial Police Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team worked with Ottawa police on 'Project Carnivore.'  Police say the investigation began in February into allegations an individual was trafficking illicit drugs in the Ottawa area.

    On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Stittsville. Police seized cash, a handgun and a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

    The accused is facing seven charges, including possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a schedule 1 substance – cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    Police say the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cyclist strikes child crossing the street to catch school bus in Montreal

    A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city. The video shows a four-year-old girl crossing Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood to get on a school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News