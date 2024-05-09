Police seize $30,000 in cash, loaded handgun at Ottawa-area home
A 21-year-old Stittsville resident is facing charges after police seized $30,000 in Canadian currency, a loaded 9mm handgun and several government identifications believed to be forged, according to police.
The Ontario Provincial Police Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team worked with Ottawa police on 'Project Carnivore.' Police say the investigation began in February into allegations an individual was trafficking illicit drugs in the Ottawa area.
On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Stittsville. Police seized cash, a handgun and a small quantity of suspected cocaine.
The accused is facing seven charges, including possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a schedule 1 substance – cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Police say the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
