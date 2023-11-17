Man found dead at Gatineau homeless encampment

Gatineau police and the coroner's office are investigating the death of a man at a homeless encampment in Gatineau.

Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday about a man found unconscious in a tent at a campground in the area of Morin Street and the Robert Guertin Centre.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the coroner is investigating to determine the cause and circumstances of the death.