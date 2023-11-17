Man found dead at Gatineau homeless encampment
Gatineau police and the coroner's office are investigating the death of a man at a homeless encampment in Gatineau.
Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday about a man found unconscious in a tent at a campground in the area of Morin Street and the Robert Guertin Centre.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say the coroner is investigating to determine the cause and circumstances of the death.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 17-19
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
Spotlight on Canada's terror laws at trial of man found guilty in London, Ont., attack
A landmark trial that put Canada's terrorism laws in the spotlight has culminated in a guilty verdict, but what role terror allegations played in the jury's decision to convict Nathaniel Veltman in a deadly attack on a Muslim family will remain a mystery.
California professor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jewish demonstrator
A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
Thousands of bodies lie buried in rubble in Gaza. Families dig to retrieve them, often by hand
The wreckage goes on for block after devastated block. The smell is sickening. Every day, hundreds of people claw through tons of rubble with shovels and iron bars and their bare hands.
South Korea aims to ban eating dog meat, putting an end to controversy over ancient custom
South Korea aims to ban eating dog meat and put an end to the controversy over the ancient custom amid growing awareness of animal rights, a ruling party policy chief said on Friday.
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
Former Canadian soldier fined $4K, given severe reprimand for anti-vax videos
A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.
Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say
The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a 'sad' goat.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Ottawa commits to honouring all-Black battalion that served during First World War
The federal government announced Friday $2.25 million in funding to honour the legacy of No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada's only all-Black unit to serve during the First World War.
-
Man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: Digby RCMP
Digby RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man in connection with incidents of intimate partner violence that occurred Wednesday in the town.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Toronto
-
'I was just so disappointed': Ontario man scammed $30,000 trying to buy dream car
An Ontario man was elated when he thought he bought his dream car on a U.S. website, but his dreams never came true because the car never arrived.
-
Bad Boy Furniture says it's unable to refund deposits. Here's what customers can do
Court filings have indicated that Bad Boy Furniture won't be able to refund its customers' money. So, what happens next? Here's what you need to know.
-
Toronto police to unveil results of drug seizure investigation Project Finito
On Friday morning, Toronto police will announce the results of a drug seizure investigation dubbed Project Finito at the TPS headquarters.
Montreal
-
Daring brain surgeries by Montreal doctor give cancer patient 5 extra years
It has been three years since Susan Kendall passed away from glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour that forcefully invades brain tissue. The days since then have been difficult for her daughter, Leslie Hacker, but she says she's grateful for every second the two had together.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are the road closures for the weekend in and around Montreal
Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that several construction projects will prompt road closures.
-
Quebec education minister wants students to continue learning during strike
The strike looming in many Quebec schools should not be seen by students as a 'break' or 'vacation,' warns Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
Northern Ontario
-
London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
Sudbury police cleared in arrest that left suspect with broken ankle
Greater Sudbury Police weren’t at fault last summer when a suspect taken into custody ended up with a broken ankle.
London
-
Chants of 'ceasefire now' and 'free Palestine' rang out during Pierre Poilieve’s campaign-style rally in London
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was hitting many familiar notes during his speech in London Thursday evening — including his campaign to axe the carbon tax, with a focus on the impacts on agriculture.
-
Inflation driving water and sewer rates up-up-up in London’s 2024-2027 multi-year budget
A staff report going to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) recommends water rates rise 2.5 per cent next year — and anticipate similar increases each of the following three years.
-
London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school
A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.
-
'It's synonymous with Winnipeg': Jeanne's Cake-inspired beer wins local home brewery competition
When tasked with making a beer that represented his city, Chuck Mackenzie sat down with his wife and started making a list of flavours that scream Winnipeg.
-
Watch the moment Winnipeg lights the giant Christmas tree at City Hall
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Winnipeg's city hall.
Kitchener
-
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
-
Fatal crash near St. Marys closes stretch of highway
One person has died following a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 7, east of St. Marys.
-
Tactical officers arrest man at Kitchener apartment building
Multiple tactical officers, including one holding what appeared to be a battering ram, were seen leaving the building.
Calgary
-
Debate over 'from the river to the sea' chant rages after Calgary protester charged
A debate is raging over a phrase being chanted by pro-Palestinian activists at rallies across the country after a protester was charged in Calgary.
-
Alberta finance minister meets with Calgary business community
Over breakfast, Alberta’s finance minister will deliver the provincial message on why his government believes an Alberta Pension Plan is the right path forward.
-
'Hard on the eyes': Defective streetlights on some Calgary roadways have drivers blue
Scores of streetlights along some of Calgary's biggest roads are turning a deep blue, nearly purple colour.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man relieved after his wife and children make it safely out of Gaza
Abdullah Algherbawi has finally found relief. After weeks of sleepless nights he received word that his family, who were trapped in Gaza since the start of the ongoing war, made it to Egypt safely.
-
Former Saskatoon liquor store proposed as emergency shelter
Saskatoon city council will vote next week on whether to clear the way for a former liquor store location to operate as a temporary emergency shelter.
-
Sask. woman pleads for information about brother's death
Nearly eight months after her brother’s body was discovered inside a dumpster in Saskatoon, Emilia Greyeyes is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information about his death.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors attempting to sound COVID-19 alarm as province reviews Manning report
Alberta's premier says she's considering 90 recommendations made public Wednesday in a report on the province’s pandemic response.
-
Police chief calls for coordinated Edmonton effort to shut down encampments after deadly fires
In the wake of recent deadly fires at encampments around Edmonton, never mind inevitable frigid weather, Edmonton's police chief said at a meeting Thursday that a coordinated city effort is needed to "take down" camps.
-
Alberta mom pleads guilty to sexually abusing toddler
A Strathcona County woman has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her own toddler.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing at Surrey mall seriously injures victim: RCMP
One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries being stabbed at a mall in Surrey Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
-
Mysterious theft of valuable art stuns Vancouver gallery owner
A bronze life-sized sculpture of a horse’s head that weighs about 90 kilograms was stolen 'in a flash' from a gallery on West Hastings Street in Vancouver.
-
'The Canucks are making me smile for the first time in a while': Fans react to team's historic start
The Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history.
Regina
-
Sask. introduces bill to end collection of federal carbon tax on home heating
On Thursday, Saskatchewan introduced its "Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Amendment" Act, also known as Bill 151, which would order the provincial gas supplier to stop collecting federal carbon tax on home heating.
-
'Makes it so easy': Health fair helps newcomers learn Sask. health system
A health fair put on by the Open Door Society on Thursday made newcomers feel more welcome in Saskatchewan by helping them learn the province’s health care system.
-
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle, Regina police say
Regina police say a woman and two children were taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street Wednesday afternoon.