Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Barrhaven Thursday night

Ottawa police say a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven has died from her injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Strandherd Drive and Longfields Drive at approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

"The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, but tragically, succumbed to their injures," police said in a statement. An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa a woman was treated at the scene for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage. You can contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext, 2345.

The Ottawa Police Service said on social media that the eastbound lanes of Strandherd Drive were closed between Riocan Avenue and Longfields Drive last night due to a collision. The road reopened Friday morning.