OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Barrhaven Thursday night

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ottawa police say a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in Barrhaven has died from her injuries.

    Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Strandherd Drive and Longfields Drive at approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

    "The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, but tragically, succumbed to their injures," police said in a statement. An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa a woman was treated at the scene for life-threatening injuries.

    Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage. You can contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext, 2345.

    The Ottawa Police Service said on social media that the eastbound lanes of Strandherd Drive were closed between Riocan Avenue and Longfields Drive last night due to a collision. The road reopened Friday morning.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News