Parts of eastern Ontario see more than a month's worth of rain in a day

A major storm system in eastern Ontario impacted multiple regions on Friday, including Cornwall, Ont.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasted a possible 80-120 millimetres of rain for the Cornwall area, numbers that the region typically sees in an entire month, according to the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA).

"Certainly there's more rain now than we typically see this time of year," said James Symington, a resource specialist with the RRCA. "Usually we would see between 80 and 90 mm in a month."

As of 5 p.m., volunteers in Cornwall had recorded 95 mm of rain.

The RRCA spent the day checking dams in the area, allowing more water to pass through. It's a preventative measure to avoid flooding, but a process that doesn't usually happen this early in the year.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation," Symington told CTV News.

As of midday, the RRCA had no reports of flooded streets, but the rainfall was consistent until roughly 6:45 p.m.

The rain spread across the Seaway region. According to Environment Canada, Summerstown saw 117.9 mm of rain, based on volunteer reports, and Alexandria saw 114.5 mm. Brockville was expected to see up to 75 mm.