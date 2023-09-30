Outaouais police arrest motorcyclist who was source of many complaints

Police in western Quebec say complaints about a reckless driver on a motorcycle in Cantley were not in vain, because the individual has been arrested.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said Saturday that they had been fielding calls from concerned drivers on Montée de la Source for more than a week about the man. Some people even sent dashcam footage. He was reportedly speeding and weaving dangerously through traffic. It usually happened in the morning, but police also received complaints in the evening hours, as well.

Police arrested the man Friday. Both the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police and Gatineau police were already looking for him, according to a news release.

The man, whom police did not identify, is the subject a national driving ban, the release said.

"This incident demonstrates that when you observe dangerous behavior on the roads, it is important to report everything quickly to the authorities so that the police can intervene," MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said in French.

Charges against the driver were not immediately announced.