    • Ottawa will see a stretch of below-seasonal temperatures heading into the long weekend

    The Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa. (Maddison De Varennes/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa. (Maddison De Varennes/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa will see a stretch of below-seasonal temperatures for the final week of June and on Canada Day in Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for highs ranging from 20 C to 24 C over the next six days, with the long-range forecast calling for sunshine and a high of 23 C on July 1.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.

    Ottawa will see a mix of sun and cloud today. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 24 C with the humidex making it feel like 29.

    Mainly cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 13 C.

    Friday will be sunny. High 22 C.

    The outlook for Saturday calls for mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

    Sunday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C.

