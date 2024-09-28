Police officers from across Ontario participate in 'Run to Remember' from Toronto to Ottawa

Police officers from all over Ontario have been running from Toronto to Ottawa the past few days for the National Police Officers' Memorial Run (NPOMR).

The "Run to Remember" is held annually to pay tribute to officers who have died in the line of duty, and to raise awareness for the National Police Officers' Memorial at Parliament Hill.

The tradition began in 2005, when a few dozen members of the Peel Regional Police Pacers Running team ran the 460 kilometres from Toronto to Ottawa.

Now, almost two decades later, 300 officers from 30 different agencies across the province participate in the run.

"This year we have 15 of our officers that are running," said Kevin Smith from the York Regional Police.

"It's really important mainly for the families, that this number of officers come out to ensure that their loved ones are never forgotten."

The race is a relay-style event, with officers being able to choose which 10-15 km splits they would like to run.

It began Thursday morning at the Toronto Police Memorial and officers made their way east through Whitby, Oshawa, Coburg, Belleville and Kingston, before reaching Brockville on Friday night.

The final day of the NPOMR kicked off at the Brockville Courthouse, then making stops in Prescott, Cardinal, Brouseville and Kemptville, before finishing at Brewer Park in Ottawa.

Richard and Mary Woodland are from Spencerville, Ont. and sat on the side of Shanly Rd. Saturday to watch their daughter Meredith run, who is a member of the York Regional Police.

"By the time she's done today, she'll have run 104 kilometres in this relay," said Richard, after watching his daughter run by.

"Growing up in Spencerville, it's really nice to run through the towns of Brockville, Prescott and Cardinal," Meredith told CTV News after finishing her second-to-last leg of the run.

"Been doing 33 km a day, legs are a bit sore. But yeah, it's awesome to be out here with everyone. It's a great run.

"It's all about camaraderie, bringing everyone together," said Adam Kimber with the Hamilton Police Service.

Kimber has been participating since 2018 and says running along the St. Lawrence River from Brockville to Prescott is his favourite leg of the journey.

"We always have a good time down in Brockville," he concluded.

