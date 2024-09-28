Woman dies in early morning Outaouais crash

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a woman in her 20's was killed in an early morning car crash in the city of Gracefield on Saturday morning.

A Sûreté du Québec spokesperson says the crash took place at approximately 1 a.m. on Rue Principal, approximately 100 kilometres north of Gatineau.

An initial investigation found the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked semi-truck on the side of the road.

The female passenger later died, while the driver sustained minor injuries, SQ says.

The parked semi-truck was unoccupied.

The driver, a man in his 20's, was taken into custody on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death and driving while impaired by alcohol causing death.

However, no charges have been laid against him at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and Rue Principal has re-opened to traffic.