OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Woman dies in early morning Outaouais crash

    The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch is shown at a news conference in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch is shown at a news conference in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Share

    Quebec provincial police are investigating after a woman in her 20's was killed in an early morning car crash in the city of Gracefield on Saturday morning.

    A Sûreté du Québec spokesperson says the crash took place at approximately 1 a.m. on Rue Principal, approximately 100 kilometres north of Gatineau.

    An initial investigation found the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked semi-truck on the side of the road.

    The female passenger later died, while the driver sustained minor injuries, SQ says.

    The parked semi-truck was unoccupied.

    The driver, a man in his 20's, was taken into custody on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death and driving while impaired by alcohol causing death.

    However, no charges have been laid against him at this time.

    An investigation is ongoing and Rue Principal has re-opened to traffic.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    • One injured in Midland fire

      Midland Fire Service, Southern Georgian Bay OPP and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to an early Saturday morning fire at a residence in Midland, which sent one person to hospital.

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News