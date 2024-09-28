Optimism, expectations high for new season at Ottawa Senators fan fest

As if Ottawa Senators fans needed any more reason to be excited for the upcoming season, the team hosted its annual pre-season fan fest Saturday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

It was a day for fans to celebrate the team, and the team to thank the fans. A late morning practice was open to the public with major discounts to team merchandise, a kids press conference and family fun to be had in front of the arena.

For Alex Craddock and his family, who travelled from Petawawa for fan fest, celebrating the Ottawa Senators carries extra meaning.

"A friend of mine passed away a couple of years ago and he was a big, big Sens fan," said Craddock.

"So, it was contagious. It bled through us and now we're just here in support of him, being big fans."

Many fans are already counting the years they have left attending the Canadian Tire Centre, after a deal to build a new downtown arena at LeBreton Flats was recently announced.

"We probably didn't get exactly what we wanted, and that's usually the sign of a good negotiation," said team president Cyril Leeder.

“Never at any point did I think it would not get done. I just thought it was maybe taking a little longer than [the Ottawa Senators and the National Capital Commission] would have liked."

Leeder says the immediate next steps for the new arena are to verify the site, conduct transportation studies and get an arena plan in place.

"The fact that we acquired the property at LeBreton Flats, going forward with a new arena and whatnot, I like what’s happening," said Sens fan Mike Styles.

Between the announcement of a new arena deal, the addition of new players and a head coach, and the ownership’s first full season in charge, excitement and expectations are starting to mount.

"This time of year is always full of optimism," Leeder said.

“I think all teams are feeling pretty good about themselves. But this year particularly, you can see it's really intense this year, the excitement."

Overall, fans are happy with the decisions the team has made in the offseason and are expecting the team to push for the playoffs.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk says the dressing room can feel the optimism from fans, but that also comes with pressure to perform.

"We definitely feel the positive vibe and the excitement, and I mean, to be honest with you, I don't think there's anybody more excited about this season than the people in this room," said Tkachuk.

"That's great that there's excitement in the community," adds new head coach Travis Green.

"Obviously there's a lot going on with our team. As a coach, for me it's keeping our guys focused, keeping our team focused."

The Ottawa Senators next pre-season game is a Kraft Hockeyville matchup on Sept. 29 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Senators drop the puck on the 2024 regular season on Oct. 10 at home against the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.