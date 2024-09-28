Warm autumn Saturday brings out thousands to annual Carp Fair

It could be said that the ribbon-cutting of the Carp Fair marks the unofficial start of fall in Ottawa.

Locals call it the "best little fair in Canada," a tradition that started before Confederation. This year, the fairgrounds are packed as the warm weather brings out thousands in the community.

For Marie Hurash and her family, Saturday was their first time at the Carp Fair.

"Every year we say we are going to come to the Carp Fair and have not been, so this is our first time ever and we are pretty blown away so far," Hurash said.

"It’s just so nice it has such a great community feel and activities like this for the kids outside and family time. It’s a great way to all be together."

For 161 years, the rural heart of Ottawa has been celebrated at the fair. The work and pride of local farmers are on display for everyone to see, with tradition and skills passed down from one generation to the next.

Jager Bemrose lives in the area. On Saturday, he was testing his skills at the basketball game hoping to win a prize. He says the fair brings the community together like nothing else.

"I love seeing everybody here. It's just a great event seeing everybody around the community, all the food is amazing, the games are so fun to play. I just love it here," Bemrose said.

"They have volunteering going on throughout the year, which really brings the community together and strengthens us."

It's a sentiment echoed by local city councillor Clarke Kelly. He says tradition is important and the event helps residents connect with the city's rural past and future.

"I think it is more important than ever to be connected to where your food comes from, to who does that work and the need for it," Kelly said.

"Understanding our roots the community is important, and agriculture remains important. At the end of the day, this is a celebration of agriculture and showcases what farming means to the world."

The Carp Fair continues this weekend and will conclude on Sunday.