    • Ottawa driver charged after cyclist killed in collision

    A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bike in Ottawa earlier this week.

    Police say in a news release the crash occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

    The victim has been identified as Chanel Charette, 33. Police did not say where in the city the collision occurred.

    The woman left the scene and went to hospital, where she passed away on Thursday.

    On Saturday, Ottawa police said they charged a 25-year-old man from Ottawa with dangerous driving causing death.

    He is expected in court on Sunday.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

