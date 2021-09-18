OTTAWA -- Sunshine and warm temperatures are in store for the weekend in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Saturday calls for a clear sky through the morning and afternoon with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 25.

The average high for this time of year is 19 C.

Expect a clear sky Saturday night. Some fog patches could develop overnight as the temperature drops to a low of 8 C, right in line with seasonal norms.

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 22 C.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Monday with a high of 25 C.

Clouds are forecast to move in Tuesday and the long-term outlook includes a chance of showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.