Courtesy: André Landry
OTTAWA -- Sunshine and warm temperatures are in store for the weekend in Ottawa.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Saturday calls for a clear sky through the morning and afternoon with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 25.
The average high for this time of year is 19 C.
Expect a clear sky Saturday night. Some fog patches could develop overnight as the temperature drops to a low of 8 C, right in line with seasonal norms.
Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 22 C.
More sunshine is in the forecast for Monday with a high of 25 C.
Clouds are forecast to move in Tuesday and the long-term outlook includes a chance of showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.