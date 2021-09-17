OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

CITYFOLK MUSIC FESTIVAL

Live music returns to Lansdowne Park this weekend with the CityFolk Music festival.

The organizers of CityFolk and RBC Ottawa Bluesfest are hosting the Ottawa Fall Festivals - Two weekends of live music on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne.

Here is a look at the line-up:

Friday

Command Sisters

Moist

Our Lady Peace

Saturday

Sacha

The Reklaws

Dean Brody

Visit Ottawa Fall Festivals to purchase tickets.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators host the Montreal Canadiens rookie team in exhibition hockey action on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Puck drop is at 4:05 p.m.

For more information, visit www.senators.com/tickets

RICHMOND FAIR

The 176th Richmond Fair is this weekend at the Richmond Fairgrounds.

Enjoy the Midway, outdoor entertainment, horse shows, talent shows and more.

For more information, visit www.richmondfair.ca

PEMBROKE RIBFEST

The city of Pembroke hosts Ribfest in Riverside Park this weekend.

Ribfest is a drive-thru format this year, where you buy your ribs from the vendors and receive the food in your car.

Ribfest continues until Sunday.

PERTH NIGHTMARKET

The Town of Perth presents the Perth Night Market Saturday night.

This free event provides visitors the opportunity to discover what Perth has to offer and much more.

The Perth Night Market opens at 5 p.m. along downtown streets.

MUSEUMS

For more information, visit each museum's website.

OWLS RENDEZ-VOUS

Come face-to-face with live owls at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Don't miss this outdoor exhibition, created in partnership with Little Ray's Nature Centre. See owls and an eagle in their specially-designed habitat enclosures.

INTERPROVINCIAL ZIPLINE

Interzip Rogers is open daily, allowing you to zip line between Gatineau and Ottawa.

The world's first interprovincial zip line, located at Zibi, is open until Oct. 1.

For ticket information, visit interzip.ca.

CAMP FORTUNE

Enjoy a ride on the Mountain Coaster at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que.

The one kilometre long ride along a monorail track is open weekends until Oct. 11.

For more information, visit campfortune.com.

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday)

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

APPLE ORCHARDS NEAR OTTAWA

Here's a list of apple orchards near Ottawa. Click the link for more information;

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open daily.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET - BARRHAVEN

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/.

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers Market is every Saturday at The Log Farm.

Check out more than 30 vendors Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit barrhavenfarmersmarket.com.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS’ MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.

A-MAZ-ING CORN MAZE

Ontario's most a-maze-ing corn maze is open Saturday and Sunday at Ouimet Farms in Vankleek Hill.

The seven-acre corn maze will get you hunting for hidden mailboxes throughout the mazes.

For more information, visit ouimetfarms.com.