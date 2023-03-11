Ottawa surpasses 300 cm of snow and $109 flights to Las Vegas: Top five stories this week

Ottawa city crews say it could take days to remove all of the snow that fell in last weekend's storm. Residents who were out shovelling Monday say they're running out of places to put all the snow. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa city crews say it could take days to remove all of the snow that fell in last weekend's storm. Residents who were out shovelling Monday say they're running out of places to put all the snow. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say

A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'

W5 Investigates

W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment

CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.

