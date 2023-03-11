Ottawa surpasses 300 cm of snow and $109 flights to Las Vegas: Top five stories this week
Ottawa surpasses 300 cm of snow for the winter, a Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to the road can remain standing and taking off for the weekend to Las Vegas.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Woman, 67, dead in Sandy Hill apartment fire
Friends and neighbours remember an Ottawa woman who died in a Sandy Hill apartment fire this week as a "good person", who loved her dog and spent time with neighbours.
Shirley Bennett died in a fire early Tuesday morning in her apartment on Wiggins Private, in the south end of Sandy Hill.
Fire officials said the call came in from an alarm monitoring company just after 10:10 p.m.
Firefighters traced the fire to the bedroom and quickly put it out, officials said.
"An occupant was located and rescued out of the apartment by firefighters," Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release. "Firefighters brought the occupant outside and assessed and treated the occupant prior to Ottawa Paramedics arriving on scene."
Neighbours said Bennett recently moved into the apartment.
"All the people in the neighbourhood knew her as a good person, we celebrated her birthday five months ago," said Raymond Lafleur.
The Office of the Fire Marshal and the Ottawa police arson unit are investigating the fire.
Crews remove a wheelchair at the scene of a fire in an apartment building in Sandy Hill that claimed the life of a 67-year-old woman. March 7, 2023. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
Cleaning up latest snowstorm to take days, city says
City crews spent the week cleaning up as a winter storm last weekend pushed Ottawa's snowfall total above 300 cm for the winter.
All the snow has Ottawa residents looking for help from the city to clear the snowbanks from roads and sidewalks, saying it's creating hazardous conditions.
Snowbanks have made Rachelle Fontaine's walks with her dog, 5-year-old Fitzgerald, treacherous.
"The snowbanks have been huge and hard to get by," she says. "They're taller than me, and I'm pretty tall."
City crews say it could take until next week before they're finished clearing all of the streets, sidewalks and snowbanks.
A total of 308.5 cm of snow has fallen in Ottawa this winter, the second-highest snowfall total over the past 20 years.
All the snow has the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority warning of the potential of flooding along waterways in the Rideau Valley Watershed.
"Based solely on the fact we have above-average snow water content and above-normal water levels in some upper watershed lakes, there is potential for above-average flooding this spring across the Rideau Valley watershed, especially in low-lying areas which have flooded in the past," the conservation authority said in a statement.
"Precipitation and temperature are two other key factors influencing actual flood conditions as we move through March and into April, which staff will monitor closely."
A worker clears snow from the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Saturday. Environment Canada is calling for up to 20 cm of snow. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit is looking into two police-involved shootings in Ottawa this week, including one on Walkley Road where an officer fired his gun at a man wielding a sword.
Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday afternoon from a woman reporting a disturbance at a home in the 1800 block of Walkley Road, near Heron Road, just after 2 p.m.
The SIU says officers encountered a 44-year-old man outside the home, who was in possession of a sword.
"An interaction ensued, and two officers discharged their conducted energy weapons at the man, and another officer discharged his firearm at the man," the SIU said.
"The man was not struck as a result of the firearm discharge."
On Sunday, the SIU announced it was investigating after Ottawa police officers shot a man during an "exchange of gunfire" at a home on Garden Glen Private in Nepean.
Officers responded to a call Saturday night from someone expressing concern about another individual who had a gun.
A 28-year-old was treated for injuries.
Ottawa police say an operation is underway on Walkley Road near Heron Road on Wednesday. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
Nearly two years after a Quebec Superior Court judge ordered the home in the Aylmer sector demolished, the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the city of Gatineau's appeal to allow the home to remain standing.
The saga began in 2013 when the city of Gatineau granted the homeowner, Patrick Molla, permission to build the house at 79 chemin Fraser even through it violated zoning bylaws. Neighbours complained the nearly $3-million home did not fit with the rest of the neighbourhood.
The house was built seven metres from the street, instead of the minimum 15.67 metres. The city later found the plans were approved due to 'human error', since the planning official who granted them didn't know the relevant bylaw.
To fix that mistake, city council granted a minor exemption in 2014 to allow the home to be closer to the street.
You can soon fly from Ottawa to Vegas for $109 round-trip
Flying to Las Vegas from Ottawa is about to get a lot easier … and cheaper.
Flair Airlines will launch a direct Ottawa-Vegas flight starting in October.
The flights will run twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays starting Oct. 13. Round-trip fares will be as low as $109, the airline's website shows.
The tail section of a Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Flair Airlines
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say
A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'
Quake swarms at neighbouring Alaska volcanoes raise concerns
Not one but two volcanoes on the same island in Alaska's Aleutian chain were rocked by earthquakes on Friday, prompting concerns about a possible eruption.
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
Physical activity should be considered as frontline treatment for depression: scientific review
A new study into the powerful impact exercise can have on our mental health suggests it should generally be considered as the first option for treating depression and anxiety.
Does TikTok encourage risky, harmful behaviour in its young users?
Experts explain to CTVNews.ca why, and how, popular Chinese social media app TikTok seems to promote risky and harmful behaviour among users and content producers.
Atlantic
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines
An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, after police say there was an early morning shooting incident on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
-
Police seek suspects in Saint John stabbing
Saint John Police are looking for suspects and witnesses after an early morning stabbing incident.
Toronto
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing at Etobicoke banquet hall
One person has died after being stabbed Friday night during an altercation at a banquet hall in Etobicoke.
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
Montreal
Quebec truckers worry SAAQ hold-up will force them to park their rigs
As frustrated motorists continue to deal with long lineups at Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ), truck drivers are worried that they won't be able to leave the province come April 1.
-
Racialized communities share stories of grief and loss with Montreal police chief
At a church in Little Burgundy Friday night, crime victims from Montreal's Black and racialized communities gathered to share their stories with city officials -- including the new police chief, Fady Dagher.
-
Northern Ontario
Timmins police investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the city's south end
Timmins police are investigating an incident involving a firearm that took place in the city’s south end Friday afternoon.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect may still be in Sault, police say
Sault police say an 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted by police in relation to an incident on Pine Street may still be in the city.
London
London police investigating ‘sudden death’ in north London, Ont.
UPDATED I Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area of Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North after one man was found deceased Saturday morning. Police said it is believed an 'armed individual' remains inside a residence and are evacuating the area.
-
Childcare operator is facing multiple charges of a sexual nature
A childcare service operator in Woodstock, Ont. is facing multiple charges of a sexual nature. Woodstock Police Service has charged 37-year-old Trevor Hendershott with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.
-
'As good as it gets': Off a thrilling win, Manitoba excited to face Brad Gushue Saturday night at Brier
The crowd at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. erupted. On the final shot of the match, Manitoba skip Matt Dunstone threw a pistol through a small port for the shot of the tournament, scoring three points, and earning himself a spot in the one versus two game.
Winnipeg
Letter signed by 45 doctors says patient safety at Winnipeg hospital 'severely compromised'
Doctors at Winnipeg’s Grace Hospital have written a letter to Manitoba’s health minister, sounding an alarm on staffing shortages.
-
The Forks closes another river trail section for the season
The Forks has shut down another section of its skating trail along the Red River for the season.
-
Einarson set for trip to Sweden seeking first world curling title
CALGARY -- Kerri Einarson looked at Facebook on Friday and saw a memory flash on the screen from March 2020, before life as she knew it came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
Woolwich road closed after collision
Police have closed Bridge Street in Woolwich Township following a collision that saw a vehicle leave the roadway.
-
Firearm brandished at male walking in Cambridge: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after a male said he was approached by an unknown group of people in Cambridge who brandished a firearm.
Calgary
Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing Manitoba man
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to locate a man who was reported missing early Thursday morning.
-
Bottcher remains in contention at Brier after Friday night loss to Manitoba
Kevin Koe's Team Alberta was knocked out of contention at the Brier Friday afternoon, but the province still has hope thanks to Brendan Bottcher and his Wild Card #1 rink.
-
Humane Society barks back after pet store social media post
The Calgary Humane Society clarified a statement by a Calgary pet store on social media Friday.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon rolling out green carts starting Monday
The City of Saskatoon said it will be delivering green carts and kitchen pail starter kits to homes around the city beginning on March 13.
-
'Be part of a good, wholesome event': Saskatoon’s seedy Saturday returns
Saskatoon’s seed exchange and eco-fair will return after several years of pandemic measures kept the event closed.
-
'I just want safe, legal access': Health Canada denies terminally-ill Saskatoon man's 'magic mushroom' treatment
A terminally-ill Saskatoon man who was the first person in Canada to receive an exemption to take magic mushrooms now says the federal agency is denying his request to continue his treatments.
Edmonton
Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police
Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.
-
Vancouver
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Beware of basic airfare: Vancouver dad out thousands after daughter breaks leg, can't travel
A Vancouver father is pleading with Air Canada for a compassionate exemption to its strict flight change and cancellation rules, after his young daughter broke her leg, making it impossible to take their long-awaited flights to the U.K. over spring break.
-
Asbestos worries shut down B.C. high school days before March break
About 2,000 students in B.C. got an early start to spring break after concerns over asbestos shut down one of the largest schools in the province on Thursday.
Regina
Highways closed, WHL, SJHL games postponed following blizzard in southern Sask.
Blizzard conditions continued to affect travel across the southern half of the province on Saturday.
-
Regina Bypass closed due to crash involving semis
Police and firefighters in Regina are on scene of a 'major collision' involving multiple semi trailers.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, 4 players out for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.