Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules

A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.

Nearly two years after a Quebec Superior Court judge ordered the home in the Aylmer sector demolished, the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the city of Gatineau's appeal to allow the home to remain standing.

The saga began in 2013 when the city of Gatineau granted the homeowner, Patrick Molla, permission to build the house at 79 chemin Fraser even through it violated zoning bylaws. Neighbours complained the nearly $3-million home did not fit with the rest of the neighbourhood.

The house was built seven metres from the street, instead of the minimum 15.67 metres. The city later found the plans were approved due to 'human error', since the planning official who granted them didn't know the relevant bylaw.

To fix that mistake, in July 2014 city council granted a minor exemption to allow the home to be closer to the street.

In July 2021, Judge Michel Deziel overturned the exemption, saying, "the city, by allowing this exemption, sets aside a clear regulatory standard."

The city of Gatineau appealed the Superior Court Judge's decision to the court of appeal, and on Tuesday the court ruled in favour of the city and will allow the home to remain standing.

In the ruling, the court stated Molla's house is "imposing", and neighbours had described the home as an "overwhelming monstrosity", a "laughing stock" and even the "greatest eyesore."

The ruling states the city will not receive any costs because the issues with the permit was their mistake.

