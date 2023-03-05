SIU investigating after Ottawa police shoot man during gunfight in Nepean

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot a man during 'an exchange of gunfire' in Nepean Saturday night.

The Special Investigations Unit said someone called police at around 9:40 p.m. to express concern about another individual who had a gun.

Officers arrived at a home on Garden Glen Private, in the Meadowlands area, and tried to reach the individual by phone and by knocking on the door, but they were unable to contact him.

The SIU then says, "Some time later, there was an exchange of gunfire between the man and police. Three officers discharged their firearms and the man was struck."

The man, 28, went back inside, the SIU said, but eventually surrendered to police and was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators are involved in the case. Three officers and six witnesses have been designated as part of the investigation.