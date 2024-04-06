Ottawa solar eclipse enthusiasts countdown to Monday's celestial event

In just a matter of days, the Ottawa-Gatineau area will experience a near-total eclipse.

Asser El Gindy can barely contain his excitement.

"On a scale of zero to 100, I am 200-level excited," he said, counting down the days until the moon passes between the earth and the sun.

His plan is to head towards Cornwall with his family and friends.

"We're driving out of Ottawa to the path of totality, where the sun will be blocked by the moon's shadow for two to three minutes," El Gindy said.

The path of totality will pass just south of Ottawa, hitting Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall before skirting over Montreal.

“As soon as I found out about it, I ordered glasses so we're not going to be scrambling," said enthusiast Rae Jackson, who is off to the Brockville area to experience the eclipse with family.

Ottawa is expected to see a high of 16 degrees on eclipse day, a similar forecast in other parts of the region. Those in Brockville could see a high of 16 degrees, Kingston a high of 13 C and in Cornwall, a high of 17 C.

"We see a mix of sun and cloud, the further east you are the better," said Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips.

"Even with clouds, it doesn't make the experience less awesome."

Phillips also suggests keeping an eye on the temperatures.

"The interesting thing is you will actually feel the temperature drop," he said.

Part of El Gindy's list of items he's packing includes telescopes, solar flared binoculars and eclipse glasses.

The first time dad is thrilled the moment will be shared with his newborn son.

"He is going to spend his first celestial event with me and his mom and it's going to be a total solar eclipse – A unique one," he said.

CTV News Ottawa will have special live coverage of Monday's solar eclipse.

Watch CTVNewsOttawa.ca from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 8. You can also tune in to Newstalk 580 CFRA for continuing coverage.

CTV News will have coverage from Kingston, Brockville, Ottawa and the Niagara Region.