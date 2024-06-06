Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson awarded honorary doctorate by University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa awarded an honorary doctorate to former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson on Thursday.

"The Faculty (of Health Sciences) is pleased to award an honorary doctorate to Daniel Alfredsson. His involvement in the promotion of safe sport and mental health makes him the ideal person for this honour. Captain Alfie, welcome to the FHS family," the University said on social media.

Alfredsson addressed Thursday's convocation ceremony.

"For every loss we suffer, a new opportunity will open. Just keep believing in yourself and try your best," he told assembled graduates.

Alfredsson holds numerous franchise records for the Ottawa Senators to this day, and the team recently announced he will be behind the bench again next season as a member of the coaching staff.

But it was his contributions to the community off the ice that the University of Ottawa highlighted.

"Alfredsson became a Canadian citizen in 2016 and lives in Ottawa with his wife Bibbi, and their four boys. Beyond his hockey legacy, Daniel has made significant contributions off the ice. He recently received a Meritorious Service Cross from the Governor General of Canada for his work on 'You Know Who I Am', a mental health campaign that strives to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health," uOttawa said.

"Daniel Alfredsson's story is one of dedication, excellence and service, and we are honoured to celebrate his achievements with this honorary doctorate."