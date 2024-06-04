OTTAWA
    • Daniel Alfredsson returning to Ottawa Senators coaching staff

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson stands behind players during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Ottawa Senators assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson stands behind players during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    The Ottawa Senators all-time point's leader will return to the team's coaching staff next season.

    Head coach Travis Green and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced Daniel Alfredsson will join the coaching staff after one season of serving as assistant coach.

    "Daniel’s wealth of hockey knowledge, his mindset as it relates to a standard we want to incorporate and his understanding of what it takes to win make him an invaluable compliment to both our staff and to our team," Green said in a news release on Tuesday.

    Alfredsson was brought on as assistant coach last year after Jacques Martin was hired as the Senators interim head coach.

    Alfredsson spent 17 seasons with the Senators as a player, playing in 1,178 games, with 682 assists and 1,108 points – all francise records. After retiring in 2014, the Hall of Famer returned to the Senators front office as a senior adviser of hockey operations for two seasons before departing in 2017.

    Along with Alfredsson, Ben Sexton, goaltending coach Justin Peters and video coach Mike King, are all set to return.

    The team also announced new additions to the coaching staff, hiring Nolan Baumgartner and Mike Yeo to serve as assistant coaches.

    "We’re pleased to welcome both Nolan and Mike as new members of the Senators’ organization,” Staios said in the news release.

    "In addition to Daniel, Ben, Justin and Mike’s respective return, we’re confident that this coaching staff represents a strong blend of experience and one that will provide Travis with high-level support while they collectively lead our team going forward."

    Baumgartner, 48, most recently served as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose for two seasons. He also previously worked as an assistant coach with the Vancouver for four seasons with head coach Travis Green. Baumgartner also played in the NHL.

    Yeo, 50, served as head coach of the Minnesota Wild for four seasons from 2011 to early 2016 and of the St. Louis Blues for three seasons starting in Feb. 2017.

