OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 25 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

OPH's COVID-19 dashboard now reports 14,429 total laboratory-confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday. To date, 437 residents of Ottawa have died throughout the pandemic.

The provincial government 975 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario, ending a streak of more than 1,000 new cases per day in the province. Ontario also reported 12 new deaths and 1,002 newly resolved cases on Tuesday. The province added 18 new cases in Ottawa. Daily case counts from OPH often differ from those from the province because of different data collection times.

Daily case counts are often lower on Tuesdays compared to the rest of the week.

No new cases of any variants of concern were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday. To date, the province says Ottawa has seen a total of eight cases of the B.1.1.7 variant (UK) and one case of the B.1.351 variant (South Africa).

The lower case count caused a slight dip in the weekly trend of new cases per 100,000 residents, though the figure has been rising in the past several days and is approaching the "Red-Control" level under the province's COVID-19 framework. Ottawa's testing positivity rate and estimated reproduction number are also closer to the red zone than the yellow zone.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 36.6 (down from 37.3 on Monday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.3 per cent (Feb. 15-21)

Reproduction number: 1.11 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 22

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 46,559*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 48,460

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 fell on Tuesday to 451 from 477 on Monday.

OPH says 51 more people have seen their cases of COVID-19 resolve. Of the 14,429 total cases seen in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, 13,541 are now considered resolved.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is consdered resolved 14 after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 21 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, down from 22 on Monday. Seven people are in intensive care, up from six on Monday.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, three are in their 40s (two are in the ICU), one is in their 50s, four are in their 60s (one is in the ICU), four are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), seven are in their 80s (two are in the ICU), and one is 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 25,979 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Monday and 28,802 tests remain under investigation.

On Monday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,175 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 21 and 2,460 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 22 hours.

An update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (1,069 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new case (1,786 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (3,112 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (2,016 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (1,868 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Eight new cases (1,742 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new case (1,047 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (636 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (697 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (453 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 24 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Outbreaks are responsible for 94 current active cases of COVID-19.

New outbreaks were declared at Centrepointe Home Daycare and at a local shelter.

There are five active community outbreaks: two are linked to health workplaces, one is linked to a corporate/office setting, one is linked to a construction workplace, and one is linked to a community organization.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Centrepointe Home Daycare (NEW) CityView – Home Child Care – 32814 CityView – Home Child Care – 32912 École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité Mothercraft Ottawa – Home Child Care – 33056 St. Patrick's High School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement Centre D'Acceuil Champlain Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Governor's Walk Retirement Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Maison Acceuil Sagesse Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Peter D. Clark Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 33435 (NEW) Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A4 (Medicine)/A5/B5/Ama The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus - Single Unit 7Ncc/Ccu Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.