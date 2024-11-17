Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six during tonight’s Grey Cup

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    CTV News Ottawa
    You will still be able to watch CTV News at Six live today while the Grey Cup is on TSN and CTV.

    The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers meet in the CFL championship game at 6 p.m.

    CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.

    Tune in at 6 p.m. on Sunday for CTV News at Six for the latest news, weather and information. Download the CTV News App for the information you need to know and to watch CTV News at Six.

