Ottawa school boards provide support to parents and teachers during Israel-Hamas war

As the death toll climbs and tensions deepen between Israel and Hamas, residents in Ottawa are watching the conflict closely.

Residents like Engeline Lawrence, who says it is getting harder and harder.

"I care so much about the people, especially innocent people, children and the elderly," Lawrence said. "It’s just too much; there are no words to say, but my heart, I really sympathize."

It’s a sentiment shared by others as the war continues into its second week, leaving thousands of Palestinians and Israelis killed and injured.

Among the dead are civilians and children and the images and stories are leaving many without words.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is offering support groups for Jewish and Muslim students in Grades 7 to 12.

Like the Ottawa Catholic School Board, both are sharing resources with teachers and parents.

"When you’re being exposed to media, you’re seeing through the vision of events, certainly it will have an impact," Dr. Richard Bolduc says.

Dr. Bolduc is a psychologist and works with the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

His advice to parents is to monitor social media and create a safe place to talk and ask questions for their children to help alleviate fear and anxiety.

He also wants parents to know they are not alone, noting there are several local and national resources to turn to for help.

"We have to keep in mind children are like sponges, they take in that information and often they don’t know how to take in that information and process what they are seeing and feeling," Bolduc said.

Both school boards say they are also working with police to ensure the safety of staff and students. Although there have been no reported issues of violence.

"We have a very robust program where we are upping our presence in schools, culture and religious areas of significance, in an effort to make people feel safe and keep the peace," Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs said.

Ottawa’s Distress Centre says it has also seen an increase in calls and requests for support since the war broke out.

The Ottawa Distress Centre is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week if you are struggling and need to talk to someone. You can call 613-238-3311.