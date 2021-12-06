As Ottawa teachers and students count down to the two-week holiday break, students in the two French boards will have to wait a little longer to start Christmas vacation.

Students with the Conseil des ecoles Catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) and the Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) will be off from Friday, Dec. 24 to Jan. 7, with students returning to class on Jan. 10.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board will begin the holiday break on December 20, with students returning to class on Jan. 3.

The CECCE told CTV News Ottawa the later break would provide more quality time for staff and students after a busy holiday season.

"For the 2021-2022 calendar, the trustees took into consideration the number of working days leading to Christmas and also wanted to increase quality time for families and staff after the Christmas break," said the CECCE.

Staff consulted with other school boards, employees and staff unions, as well as its school parent councils when finalizing the calendar for the 2021-2022 school year, the board said.

"This year presents an opportunity for more quality time after the generally very busy Holiday season. This situation only occurs every 7-8 years. The 2022-2023 school year calendars will therefore likely be aligned across all school boards."

The CECCE says it always aligns its school calendar with the CEPEO and the CSDCEO.

All school boards submit their calendar to the Ministry of Education for approval in the spring for the upcoming school year.

The Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est Ontarien (CSDCEO) also starts its holiday break on Dec. 24.