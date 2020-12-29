OTTAWA -- Public health officials in Ottawa reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Tuesday as Ontario set a record for new infections.

The new numbers come as Ottawa's positivity rate jumps to two per cent, an increase from the 1.2 per cent recorded less than a week ago.

One more person in Ottawa has died from the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the city to 392.

There are 10 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Ottawa. One of them is in the intensive care unit.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches warned on Monday that the city's wastewater data is showing a steeper increase in COVID-19. The wastewater data has been an early indicator of the direction the pandemic will take locally.

Ontario recorded more than 2,500 cases of the virus on Tuesday, a new all-time record. Most of them were in the Greater Toronto Area.

The new record comes amid criticism of the province scaling back vacciations over the holidays. Gen.(Ret'd) Rick Hillier, the head of the province's vaccination task force, has said that the slowdown was the wrong decision.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 14,000 vaccinations had been given out in Ontario, he said.

The number of active cases in Ottawa sits at 446. Ottawa has had 9,802 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, with 8.964 considered resolved.