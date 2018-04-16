Freezing rain has coated Ottawa with a blanket of ice.

Environment Canada says 15 to 20 mm of freezing rain has fallen since noon on Sunday. The storm has closed schools and cancelled school buses across the region.

Residents woke up this morning to discover vehicles coated in ice. CTV Morning Live producer Ziyada Callendar found a unique way to remove the ice from her vehicle.

Hydro Ottawa reported the freezing rain was to blame for hydro poles snapping at Trainyards.