

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Freezing rain has coated Ottawa with a blanket of ice.

Environment Canada says 15 to 20 mm of freezing rain has fallen since noon on Sunday. The storm has closed schools and cancelled school buses across the region.

Residents woke up this morning to discover vehicles coated in ice. CTV Morning Live producer Ziyada Callendar found a unique way to remove the ice from her vehicle.

Hydro Ottawa reported the freezing rain was to blame for hydro poles snapping at Trainyards.

VIDEO from the Trainyards this morning of our snapped hydro poles caused by the severe ice and wind here in Ottawa overnight. #onstorm #icestorm2018 https://t.co/noPw7JN5f0 — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) April 16, 2018

The storm didn't stop some people from having fun in Ottawa today. A video posted to Twitter shows someone skating to work down an Ottawa street.

@CTVOttMornLive one way to enjoy the ice storm... skating the streets of Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/b9t89XF4UX

The REDBLACKS were thankful that Spring mini-camp starts next week, and not today.

When mini-camp starts in a week and you look outside today:#RNation #IsItJuneYet pic.twitter.com/rRtawAIK8g

— Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) April 16, 2018