Ottawa public school board launches new tool for high school students to report bullying

Students in Ottawa's public high schools have a new tool to report bullying and other threats in schools.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board has launched the "OCDSB Cares anonymous reporting tool", which will allow students to share concerns anonymously about the health, well-being and safety of themselves or others.

The board says the reporting tool will be monitored by a live operator between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on school days, and the team is "completely independent" of a school.

After a report is submitted, the information will be sent to the school administration and staff with the OCDSB Safe Schools Team.

"How school staff and/or the OCDSB responds to a concern or incident will depend on the situation," the OCDSB says on its website. "We appreciate the courage it may have taken to report a concern. School staff are trained in how to use information submitted in a way that respects anonymity and protects others."

The OCDSB Cares anonymous reporting tool is not meant to replace 911 for emergency, the OCDSB said, adding students are encouraged to reach out to their teachers, principal or other school staff when in need of assistance.

The school board launched the "OCDSB Cares anonymous reporting tool" was launched at all schools the same month parents called for more safety after video of a violent attack near Gloucester High School went viral. A student at the school was attacked by a group of youths on his third day at the school.

High school students can text OCDSB Cares at 613-704-2628, or use the anonymous webchat option.

"Students have shared that they wanted access to an anonymous reporting option," the OCDSB said on its website. "The OCDSB Cares anonymous reporting tool is not meant to replace school supports, but we know there may be times when students want to share concerns and would feel more comfortable remaining anonymous. This tool allows students to share information without being seen going to the office or to a teacher, and to do so anonymously."