Ottawa public school board launches new tool for high school students to report bullying
Students in Ottawa's public high schools have a new tool to report bullying and other threats in schools.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board has launched the "OCDSB Cares anonymous reporting tool", which will allow students to share concerns anonymously about the health, well-being and safety of themselves or others.
The board says the reporting tool will be monitored by a live operator between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on school days, and the team is "completely independent" of a school.
After a report is submitted, the information will be sent to the school administration and staff with the OCDSB Safe Schools Team.
"How school staff and/or the OCDSB responds to a concern or incident will depend on the situation," the OCDSB says on its website. "We appreciate the courage it may have taken to report a concern. School staff are trained in how to use information submitted in a way that respects anonymity and protects others."
The OCDSB Cares anonymous reporting tool is not meant to replace 911 for emergency, the OCDSB said, adding students are encouraged to reach out to their teachers, principal or other school staff when in need of assistance.
The school board launched the "OCDSB Cares anonymous reporting tool" was launched at all schools the same month parents called for more safety after video of a violent attack near Gloucester High School went viral. A student at the school was attacked by a group of youths on his third day at the school.
High school students can text OCDSB Cares at 613-704-2628, or use the anonymous webchat option.
"Students have shared that they wanted access to an anonymous reporting option," the OCDSB said on its website. "The OCDSB Cares anonymous reporting tool is not meant to replace school supports, but we know there may be times when students want to share concerns and would feel more comfortable remaining anonymous. This tool allows students to share information without being seen going to the office or to a teacher, and to do so anonymously."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
'All hands on deck': Federal government vows to send aid as Fiona hits Atlantic Canada
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says the federal government is localizing federal resources to help provinces in the aftermath of the storm.
Port aux Basque under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basque in Newfoundland is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph
Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within St. George's Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.
What will happen to the wild horses on Sable Island impacted by Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Powerful post-tropical storm Fiona makes landfall near Canso, N.S.
Fiona, now a post-tropical storm, continues to bring in powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes with hundreds of thousands without power.
-
State of emergency declared for Cape Breton Regional Municipality: mayor, council
A state of local emergency has been declared by the mayor and council of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality amid widespread power outages, road closures, displaced residents, and structural damage as post-tropical storm Fiona makes its way across the island Saturday morning.
-
Nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power in Fiona's wake
Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power, as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
Toronto
-
'Enough is enough:' Will Brampton's municipal election be a referendum on the dysfunction that has plagued city hall?
Todd Letts believes that Brampton is perhaps “Ontario’s best asset” for future job growth thanks to a large tract of developable industrial land unmatched in the GTA and a highly educated workforce.
-
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight
Pop music legends Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster will be officially inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Saturday.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Montreal
-
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
-
Quebecers can vote in advance starting Sunday
Advance polls will be held on Sunday and Monday, with polling stations open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Man and woman fatally shot in Longueuil, Que.
A man and a woman were shot Friday night in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore. They were transported to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre in search of new home, needs it quick
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre says the Near North District School Board has told the group they can't operate out of West Ferris Secondary School anymore.
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
London
-
Listowel, Ont. emergency department to close overnight Saturday
As a shortage of healthcare workers continues to plague the province, the emergency department of Listowel Memorial Hospital finds itself the latest victim.
-
Newly renovated basketball courts unveiled in West Lions Park in honour of Our London Family
Two newly upgraded basketball courts in central London, Ont. were unveiled to the public Saturday morning in honour of the Afzaal family. “The project will provide lasting change and access to sport for London’s youth, and it demonstrates the power that sport has to bring people together,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a statement.
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police warn of 'new twist' on scam targeting grandparents
A new twist on a scam targeting grandparents has Winnipeg police warning the public to be alert and trust their gut when answering the phone.
-
Former politician Bill Blaikie dies after battle with kidney cancer
The family of retired politician Bill Blaikie has confirmed he has died after a battle with cancer.
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Hydro tower damaged in Wilmot Township crash
A serious crash outside of Waterloo is being blamed for a power outage and road closure.
-
Lucas Shortreed remembered as 'happy outgoing kid' by friend
In the decade and a half since Lucas Shortreed was killed in a hit and run, Jesse Matthews says he never lost hope someone would be charged in his friends death.
-
Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail
The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.
Calgary
-
Calgarians walk in support of veterans to raise awareness for mental health and economic challenges
Active and retired Calgary members of the armed forces gathered alongside their families and friends at South Glenmore Park Saturday morning for the fifth annual Canadian Walk for Veterans.
-
Bridgeland celebrates grand opening of new sport court
Bridgeland got a new kind of basketball court Saturday.
-
Senior dies after 'physical confrontation' with police in Sundre
Alberta's police watchdog has been called in after a senior died following a physical confrontation with Mounties at a Sundre hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
-
New APTN show spotlights Indigenous businesses
Reality TV fans have a new opportunity to get their fix of business shows, as a new series features Indigenous businesspeople from across Canada.
-
Colder than average for Sask. winter: Old Farmer’s almanac predicts
Saskatchewan can expect an old fashioned winter this year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Edmonton
-
Officer injured, man arrested after brandishing knife at Edmonton airport: RCMP
A police officer was injured while responding to a report of a man brandishing a knife at Edmonton International Airport Saturday.
-
Shelter in place order active in Cadotte Lake
After reports of a potentially armed man in the area of Cadotte Lake, RCMP are advising residents to shelter in place.
-
'The scariest experience' in Edmonton: Deadmonton returns
A chill is in the air, and it's not just from the onset of fall, as Deadmonton, one of Edmonton's most popular haunted house attractions, opens for another spooky season.
Vancouver
-
Downtown Eastside fire forces SRO evacuation, crews hope most will be able to return Saturday
Dozens of residents were forced to evacuate a single-room occupancy building in the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning as crews battled a fire in a second-floor unit.
-
Break-in at Richmond coffee shop caught on camera; police investigating
A Richmond coffee shop says it is out hundreds of dollars – and will need to pay thousands more for repairs – after a thief broke into the business this week.
-
Musqueam history, heritage and culture showcased in new FIFA 23 video game
Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow was blown away when he saw the results of the collaboration with EA Sports.
Regina
-
'Wonderful condition': Regina International Airport receives historic hangar from Sask. government
An original hangar at the Regina International Airport has been sold by the Government of Saskatchewan back to the airport authority.
-
Regina Rams improve to 3-1 with win over UBC
The number six ranked University of Regina Rams beat the UBC Thunderbirds 21-13 on Friday night in Vancouver.
-
WHL action begins for 2022-23 season
The Western Hockey League's (WHL) 2022-23 season kicked off Friday night with eight games across the country.