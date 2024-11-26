Questions regarding photo radar tickets in Ottawa amid postal workers' strike

As the ongoing Canada Post workers' strike continues to shut down mail delivery, there are questions about those photo radar tickets issued on Ottawa streets and what it means for speeders.

"The tickets will go out when delivery comes back, but we're monitoring it very closely," said Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney, chair of the city's Transportation Committee.

Right now, speeders have a 23-day window to pay, but Tierney says he's confident the province will adjust its timing.

"We're looking for the province to change some of the rules on the timing, but at the same time, we are still currently processing. So, I guess the message is please don't speed."

It's just one of many impacts municipalities face as the strike continues for a 12th day.

Municipalities like Smiths Falls, Ont. are getting creative, hand-delivering roughly 1,000 water bills to residents. Roger Stanley got his on Monday.

"I kind of figured they likely would. I'm not a computer person so I don't go that route with my bills, I just call the bank and pay them right at home," said Stanley.

Canada post says it's missed out on delivering roughly 10 million parcels as more than 55,000 workers across the country walk the picket lines.

Back in Ottawa, the city says it is seeing a shift with more residents opting to pay utilities online.

"It's good for the taxpayer because of course there's a big cost in sending those out. But I think, in general, people are just tired of the strikes continually and are switching to the electronic form," said Tierney.

As for those photo radar tickets, they may be delayed now but, at some point, you'll have to pay.