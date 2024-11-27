Flurries in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday

Flurries are in the forecast for the capital this Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 5 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Partly cloudy skies and a low of -3 C are in the forecast for tonight.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 2 C. A low of -8 C and a 30 per cent chance of snow are expected for the night.

On Friday, a high of 2 C and a 40 per cent chance of snow are expected. A low of -3 C and a 40 per cent chance of snow are expected for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 1 C and a low of -7 C.