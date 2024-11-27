OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Flurries in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday

    People are silhouetted as buildings cast their shadows in front of the Peace tower on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS) People are silhouetted as buildings cast their shadows in front of the Peace tower on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Flurries are in the forecast for the capital this Wednesday morning.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 5 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Partly cloudy skies and a low of -3 C are in the forecast for tonight.

    Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 2 C. A low of -8 C and a 30 per cent chance of snow are expected for the night.

    On Friday, a high of 2 C and a 40 per cent chance of snow are expected. A low of -3 C and a 40 per cent chance of snow are expected for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 1 C and a low of -7 C.  

