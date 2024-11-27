Petawawa resident returns home to find bullet hole on apartment wall, OPP lay charges

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after a resident returned home and found a bullet hole on the wall of their apartment in the Town of Petawawa last week, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they received a call on Nov. 18 from the victim reporting coming back to their apartment and finding that “a gun shot had been fired through a wall shared with an adjacent apartment.”

The victim told police that the apartment was not occupied at the time of the incident, noting that no one was injured.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of a man from Petawawa, and the seizure of multiple firearms and ammunition.

The suspect has been charged with discharge of a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner, mischief under $5000, and interfere with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 30.