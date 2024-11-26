OTTAWA
    • O-Train Line 2 and 4 opening pushed into December at the earliest

    O-train at South Keys station along the Trillium Line. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) O-train at South Keys station along the Trillium Line. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
    The head of Ottawa's transit service says we will learn more about the launch of O-Train Line 2 and 4 next week, as the north-south light rail line remains closed to passengers.

    The much anticipated Trillium Line is more than two years behind schedule and is beyond the mid-November target Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar had suggested when the line passed its trial running earlier this fall.

    In a memo to city councillors and the mayor Tuesday, Amilcar said TransitNext, the consortium responsible for building the line, has officially achieved substantial completion after submitting its notice last week.

    "The City is now focused on the process and remaining activities to achieve revenue service. Lines 2 and 4 are federally regulated and require regulatory reviews and two certificates. This work has been ongoing, and the City is seeking a Certificate of Fitness from the Canadian Transportation Agency and confirmation of the notice of change in operations for the Railway Operating Certificate from Transport Canada. Both are required before the system can open to the public," she wrote.

    Amilcar said additional work includes:

    • Additional drills and scenarios in preparation for regular service
    • Multi-stakeholder emergency exercises, including an integrated full-scale exercise with emergency personnel
    • Winter readiness drills and planning
    • Continued training and development activities for Diesel Rail Operators
    • A dress rehearsal of the full revenue service system function

    The 'dress rehearsal' of Lines 2 and 4 will be held on Saturday with staff members and their families simulating customers riding on the trains. A technical briefing for members of council to provide additional details on the progress towards revenue service will be held on Dec. 6.

    This pushes the possible opening date of the line into December. A "soft launch" is expected when the line officially opens for passengers, likely on a weekend.

    Line 2 travels between Bayview Station in the north and Limebank Station in the south. Line 4 is a spur between South Keys Station and the Ottawa International Airport. Line 2 directly serves Carleton University. The final day of the fall term is Dec. 6, with exams scheduled to take place between Dec. 9 and 21. 

