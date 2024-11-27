Three suspects in jewellery store theft in Pembroke, Ont. sought by OPP

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved with a break and enter at a jewellery store in Pembroke, Ont. on Nov. 13.

    Police say they were called to the store on Pembroke Street East at around 1 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they "found evidence of forced entry and theft."

    Police believe, at this time, there are three suspects. They are believed to have escaped "in a nearby vehicle," police say.

    Though the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the canine unit were unable to locate them, they "recovered items that had been stolen from the store."

    The first suspect was wearing a white jacket with a large dark strip around the waist and dark sleeves on the forearms, and a black balaclava, at the time of the incident.

    The second suspect was wearing a red jacket with a large front pouch, blue hoodie underneath, black pants, and white shoes.

    Meanwhile, the third one was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes at the time of the incident.

    Police are asking individuals and businesses in the Pembroke Street East and Howard Street area who may have dash cam or security camera footage from Nov. 13 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. to come forward.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 613-732-3332, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS to remain anonymous.

