Canada-wide warrant issued for eastern Ontario man: OPP

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 53-year-old man in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario provincial Police (OPP).

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has issued the warrant for the arrest of Ivan Belknap as a result of a breach of his statutory release.

Belknap is serving a two-year sentence for multiple weapon offences, including careless use and unauthorized possession of firearm, and two counts of possession of weapon contrary to prohibition order, police say.

He is described as 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including a castle on his left upper arm, a bird on his left ankle, a warrior, boat and viking skull on his right upper arm, as well as multiple other tattoos on his back and chest.

Belknap is known to frequent Kingston, Smith Falls and Carleton Place area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Provincial ROPE Squad Main Office at 416-808-5900, or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.