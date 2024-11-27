Two Château Laurier staff to receive Coronation Medals for service, contributions

Two long-serving staff members of Ottawa's historic Château Laurier are being recognized with King Charles III's Coronation Medals for their dedication and community contributions.

Van Dinh Ha and Gordon Miller will receive the awards for their years of service to the landmark hotel.

Ha retired in June after a 42-year-career as a room attendant, serving from June 12, 1982, to June 8, 2024. Known for her professionalism and strong work ethic, she was a pillar of the Château Laurier’s success. With family at the centre of her life, Ha looks forward to spending more time with her grandchildren and tending a garden inspired by her grandmother.

Miller has worked as a doorperson at the hotel for more than 15 years, earning accolades such as employee of the year in 2015 and Stars of the City nominations. Outside of work, Miller is a staunch supporter of the Canadian Cancer Society and the Red Cross.

On Wednesday, Senator Marty Deacon will present the medals, which recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities and organizations in honour of King Charles III's coronation.

More to come