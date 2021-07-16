OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, while two cases have been removed from Ottawa's COVID-19 case total because the individuals did not live in the city.

The end result is this is the fourth time in five days that zero new cases have been added to Ottawa's COVID-19 case totals.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 27,729 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

There are zero COVID-19 patients in Ottawa's hospitals for the second straight day. It's the first time since the start of the pandemic that COVID-19 units in Ottawa's hospitals have been empty.

Across Ontario, there are 159 new cases of COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reports 34 in Grey Bruce, 25 in Waterloo Region and 23 in Toronto.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 7 to July 13): 1.1 (down from 1.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 9 to July 15): 0.1 per cent (down from 0.8 per cent July 7-13)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.62 (up from 0.55

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest it's been since the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020.

There are 21 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 24 on Thursday.

Two more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,115.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 755,814 (+3,581)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 553,045 (+26,241)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 82 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 62 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,160,812 (+28,080 Pfizer doses this week)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,814

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 34

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 29 (-1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 59 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,077

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101 (+11)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,293 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,566 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,231 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One case removed (4,235 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,643 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,329 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One case removed (1,959 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,094 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 792 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 14.

A total of 1,912 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION