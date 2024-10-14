Man suffers life-threatening burns in alleged downtown assault

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a possible assault that left one man with serious burns on Monday morning.

Police say in a news release that officers were called to the 100 block of Queen Street at approximately 6 a.m. in response to a burn victim.

Ottawa paramedics say the victim was transported to hospital in critical condition. The man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Criminal Investigations Unit at (613) 236-1222 extension 5166 or crimestoppers.ca